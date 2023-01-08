EAST SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV) — Less than one week since their teammate Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field, the Buffalo Bills played host to the New England patriots Sunday.

In Syracuse, Bill’s fans were ecstatic to see their favorite team back on the field, including the crowd at The Beginning II in East Syracuse who shared their excitement for Sunday’s emotional win.

“I was here Monday night and it was devastating and I felt like I had to come back and be with my fellow bills fans here, it was great,” Tim Loucks, a long time Bills Fan said.

Beginnings II owner, Mike Krajacic, says the tragic incident that happened to Damar Hamlin has not only brought the football world together but it brought the world together.

“They’re praying, they’re crying, as you look back at it kind of a neat thing and as long as [Damar] comes out of it alright it’s a great thing.” Krajacic said.

Fans of all team throwing their support behind Hamlin, including New England Patriot’s fan Jamie Flett.

“When someone goes down, and could possibly lose their life, everyone has to be a part of it and you know pray for that person. I get it. Even if it’s a team that I don’t like, we all have to support each other,” Flett said.