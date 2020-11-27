ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills’ offensive tackle Cody Ford is out for the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury at practice this past Wednesday.
“It’s unfortunate when a guy goes down,” Head Coach Sean McDermott said. “That said, we’re confident in the guys we have. We’re thankful we have position flexibility there.”
McDermott also announced that wide receiver John Brown will not be playing this Sunday against the Chargers.
“John’s a really good player,” McDermott says. “He’s a big part of our offense but we have to have someone step in and step up.”
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Baldwinsville Police looking for man who allegedly stole several items from Kinney Drugs
- Voting opens Friday for 5th annual downtown Syracuse Window Wonderland Contest
- Cyber safety for online holiday shopping
- Bills OT Cody Ford out for the season
- Shopping deals may be limited this year as demand outpaces supply
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App