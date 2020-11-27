Bills OT Cody Ford out for the season

by: Evan Anstey

Buffalo Bills offensive guard Cody Ford spikes the football after Lee Smith made a catch for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills’ offensive tackle Cody Ford is out for the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury at practice this past Wednesday.

“It’s unfortunate when a guy goes down,” Head Coach Sean McDermott said. “That said, we’re confident in the guys we have. We’re thankful we have position flexibility there.”

McDermott also announced that wide receiver John Brown will not be playing this Sunday against the Chargers.

“John’s a really good player,” McDermott says. “He’s a big part of our offense but we have to have someone step in and step up.”

