BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin visited the White House, President Joe Biden shared in a tweet Thursday.

Hamlin said in his own tweet that was a pleasure and honor meeting the president.

On Wednesday, Hamlin helped introduce the “Access to AEDs Act” at Capitol Hill. The bill would increase training and access to AEDs on school campuses in an effort to help protect kids from sudden cardiac arrest.

Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during the Bills Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, has continuously raised awareness of the importance of CPR and quick life-saving measures.

Following the meeting, the White House released the following statement:

Today, the President welcomed Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and his family to the White House. The President thanked Damar for his courage, resilience, and can-do spirit which has inspired the American people. He commended Damar for his efforts – including through legislation – to bring people together and make life-saving technologies more widely available. In January, the President spoke by phone with Damar’s parents during a trip to Cincinnati. The White House

Wednesday, athletic trainers Denny Kellington and Nate Breske were honored at the New York State Capitol for their life-saving measures following Hamlin’s on-field collapse.