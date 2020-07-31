Bills show off new safety measures at One Bills Drive

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Buffalo Bills are showing off how they’re keeping their digs safe during the pandemic.
The team posted photos of One Bills Drive, which now features social distancing markers and a table of sanitizers and disinfectants.
Bills employees are also seen wearing face masks at the team’s facilities in Orchard Park.
