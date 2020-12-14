Bills “Steel” primetime win over Pittsburgh 26-15

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis (13) celebrates after taking a pass from Josh Allen for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes )

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills were the stars of Sunday Night Football taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14, and for the second year in a row, the Bills take down the Steelers in primetime.

After swapping punts to open the game, the Bills start putting something together on their second drive of the game, but Pittsburgh’s Cam Heyward tips Josh Allen’s arm during the pass and Mike Hilton snags the interception.

Scoreless in the second, the Bills give up yet another costly turnover, this time coming from the ball popping out of Dawson Knox’s hands right into the waiting hands of Cameron Sutton. The Steelers capitalize on the short field, and three plays later, Ben Roethlisberger hits James Washington in the end zone for the first score of the game. Pittsburgh leads 7-0.

Buffalo’s offense gets going near the two-minute warning with a nine play, 58-yard drive, but after three missed chances to get into the end zone, the Bills settle for a 34-yard field goal to cut the Steelers’ lead 7-3.

With less than a minute left in the game, Taron Johnson leaps in front of a Roethlisberger pass and takes it all the way back to the house for a pick six! The Bills take a 9-7 lead at the half after missing the extra point.

Buffalo opens up the second half with the same intensity that they closed out the first half with. Allen and Stefon Diggs account for 42 of the 68-yards in the drive, including Diggs taking it 19-yards in for the touchdown to give the Bills their first lead of the game. Buffalo up 16-7.

After holding Pittsburgh to a three and out for -9 yards, the Bills take it 57-yards down the field in four plays and cap it off with a 13-yard Gabriel Davis touchdown to give Buffalo a 23-7 lead and outscore the Steelers 14-0 in the third quarter.

Pittsburgh puts together an 81-yard drive on the ensuing possession for a touchdown and to bring it back to an eight-point game, 23-15.

The Bills take it 61-yards in 11 plays but can’t punch it in and settle for a 23-yard field goal to bring Buffalo up 26-15.

Roethlisberger on the move again, but the defense steps up for the interception again! This time, it’s Levi Wallace that leaps over the Steelers receiver for the pick.

The Bills would kneel it out to take down the Steelers on Sunday Night Football for the second year in a row. Buffalo moves to 10-3 on the season with the 26-15 win.