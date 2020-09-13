Bills will wear decals with messages calling for social and racial justice this season

(WIVB) – As the Bills take the field against the New York Jets tomorrow, they will carry messages about social justice on their helmets.
The team announced in a video on social media Saturday that players will wear the names of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and Elijah McCain, as well as messages like “Black Lives Matter”, “It takes all of us”, and “stop hate”.
You can watch the video here:
The Bills will wear the decals on their helmets this season.
