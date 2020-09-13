Bills will wear decals with messages calling for social and racial justice this season

Local News

by: Kaley Lynch

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) – As the Bills take the field against the New York Jets tomorrow, they will carry messages about social justice on their helmets.

The team announced in a video on social media Saturday that players will wear the names of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and Elijah McCain, as well as messages like “Black Lives Matter”, “It takes all of us”, and “stop hate”.

You can watch the video here:

The Bills will wear the decals on their helmets this season.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected