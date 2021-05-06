Bills WR Stefon Diggs says he played with torn oblique in playoffs

Buffalo Bills’ Stefon Diggs (14) catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Indianapolis Colts’ T.J. Carrie (38) during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

(WIVB) – Bills All-Pro receiver Stefon Diggs says he played through a torn oblique muscle during last season’s playoffs.

The 27-year-old wideout shared the information Twitter Thursday night after implying as much last week on Instagram.

“Playoff push with a torn oblique … please understand what built different mean,” he wrote.

Neither the Bills nor Diggs’ agent responded to requests for comment. The Bills’ first offseason workout is scheduled for May 24, exactly four months since the AFC Championship Game.

Diggs commented on his oblique Thursday while complimenting teammate Cole Beasley for returning in the playoffs after suffering a broken fibula late in the regular season.

Beasley revealed his injury in a press conference after the season. The extent of Diggs’ injury was not previously known.

He played in the playoffs with a broken leg low key . Like I only know one another reciever thats done that. — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) May 6, 2021

I had a torn oblique, I thought I was mentally tough. But BEES is really different ! — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) May 6, 2021

“It’s not a full break,” Beasley said in January. “It was bad the first game I played, but after that you take a few meds and suck it up.”

Both players were injured with little on the line.

Beasley was injured in the fourth quarter of the Week 16 game against the Patriots while the Bills led 38-9. He missed the Week 17 game but was able to return for the playoffs.

Beasley injury thread:



This broadcast view doesn’t tell much, looks like he gets his knee hit from the outside and could be a contusion.



This would support the trainers looking at his knee on the sideline and the one trainer pointing to the outside of the knee. 1/? #Bills pic.twitter.com/5WGMrjmL4U — Banged Up Bills (@BangedUpBills) December 29, 2020

Diggs first appeared on the injury report in the week leading up to the Bills’ Wild Card game against the Colts. He was believed to be injured in Week 17 against the Dolphins.

The Bills had already locked up the division title prior to Week 17 but played key offensive players to ensure clinching the second seed in the AFC, although that seed no longer comes with a first-round bye. Quarterback Josh Allen played the entire first half and left with a 28-6 lead.

Here’s a look at the hit to Diggs. pic.twitter.com/OCiycKijtX — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) January 3, 2021

Diggs downplayed the injury before the Bills’ first playoff game.

“I’m cool, no major issues. Don’t believe everything you read,” he said, winking. “I’m just messing. I’m all right though, big guy. Thanks for asking. … It’s only been around for a little while but I’m fine. I’ll be all right.”

Diggs did not miss any games as a result of the injury and continued to produce at a high level in the playoffs:

6 receptions, 128 receiving yards, 1 TD vs. Colts in Wild Card Round (93% of snaps)

8-106-1 vs. Ravens in Divisional Round (84% of snaps)

6-77-0 vs. Chiefs in AFC Championship (94% of snaps)

Diggs led the NFL with 127 receptions and 1,535 receiving yards last season. He was the first Bills player to lead the league in either category.