‘Billy Strings’ Streaming Strings Tour’ Virtual Westcott Theater Performance

Concert venues around the world have been forced to close their doors due to the pandemic but one local venue has come up with a way to put on a show once again.

The Westcott Theater will host and stream Billy Strings’ Streaming Strings Tour. The theater is one of nine independent venues around the country to do so. All nine shows will be performed in a crowd-less venue to comply with safe social distancing practices.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at BillyStrings.com. To learn more about the Westcott Theater’s performance visit TheWestcottTheater.com.