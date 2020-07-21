Binghamton bank donates $25K to rebuild destroyed playground

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Binghamton Police are still investigating an arson from June that destroyed a fully-accessible playground.
The early morning fire was set hours after a peaceful rally protesting the death of George Floyd.
The community came together in the wake of destruction. M&T Bank in Binghamton is now joining the efforts to rebuild the Ourspace Playground by donating $25,000 to the project.
A bank official said the goal is to rebuild the playground better than it was before.
