(WSYR-TV) — Binghamton University graduate student and Corcoran-alum Robert Martin has died, the university has announced.
Martin, who played goalie for the Bearcats, was a former standout for Corcoran Cougars lacrosse team. No details about his passing have been released. He appeared in 24 games for BU during his college career.
Both the men’s and women’s lacrosse games have been postponed this weekend.
The university is also offering services for students affected by Robert Martin’s passing. You can find the information below:
For those in need of counseling services, the University Counseling Center (UCC), along with the Dean of Students Office and CARE Team, can offer support. To reach someone after hours or for emergencies, students should call 911 or the UCC after-hours counselor by calling 607-777-2772 and selecting #2. During business hours, students who would like to speak to someone should reach out to the UCC by calling 607-777-2772 or the Dean of Students Office and CARE Team by calling 607-777-2804.
Residential Life Master of Social Work interns are also available to support on-campus residing students. Find information at https://www.binghamton.edu/residential-life/live-and-learn/mswintern.html
Faculty and staff seeking assistance should contact the Employee Assistance Program at 607-777-6655 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. An off-campus coordinator can be reached after hours by calling the 24-hour EAP call line at 1-800-822-0244.
The Binghamton University Interfaith Council is also available to students, faculty and staff via email at buic@binghamton.edu.