(WSYR-TV) — Binghamton University graduate student and Corcoran-alum Robert Martin has died, the university has announced.

Martin, who played goalie for the Bearcats, was a former standout for Corcoran Cougars lacrosse team. No details about his passing have been released. He appeared in 24 games for BU during his college career.

Both the men’s and women’s lacrosse games have been postponed this weekend.

The university is also offering services for students affected by Robert Martin’s passing. You can find the information below: