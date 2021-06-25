Binghamton man arrested on 8 charges following incidents in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Binghamton was arrested on June 24 following several incidents that occurred in Jefferson County.

New York State Police have confirmed that Jordan P. Bideaux, 22, from Binghamton was arrested on numerous charges in regards to events that occurred in the towns of Cape Vincent, Clayton, and Alexandria Bay.

Specifically Bideaux was charged for Attempted Robbery in the Third Degree, a class “D” felony after he entered Whitecaps Market in Cape Vincent and demanded money. Bideaux was confirmed to have left after the clerk told him to leave.

The suspect was also charged in the Town of Clayton for Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree after he “intentionally” drove his rental vehicle through a large wooden fish sculpture after leaving Whitecaps Market; Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree after he forged a Pennsylvania Driver’s License; and Driving While Ability Impaired.

Bideaux was lastly charged in the Town of Alexandria with causing damage to a wall at the State Police Station in Alexandria Bay and for grabbing and attempting to fight the Trooper who was performing a Drug Recognition Exam.

His charges following that incident are listed below:

Assault 2 nd degree (class “D” felony)

degree (class “D” felony) Criminal Mischief 3 rd degree (class “E” felony)

degree (class “E” felony) Criminal Obstruction of Breathing (class “A” misdemeanor)

Obstruction of Governmental Administration (class “A” misdemeanor)

He was also reportedly driving the wrong way on I-81 and was involved in a physical altercation in the town of Ellisburg earlier in the day.

Bideaux was arraigned on all charged and remanded on a $2,000 cash bail/ $4,000 cash bond in both the towns of Cape Vincent and Alexandria and $100 bail in the town of Clayton.