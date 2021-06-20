Binghamton troopers asking for assistance in locating missing Kirkwood child

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police at Binghamton are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing young man from Kirkwood.

12-year-old Tamel M. Thompson was reported missing on Jun. 18 and Troopers have not been able to locate him.

Tamel left his home in Kirkwood on Jun. 17, but he was last seen on Jun. 18 near Fayette Street in the City of Binghamton. Tamel is known to hang out at the parks along Fayette Street.

Tamel is a black male, approximately 5’5” and weighs about 150 pounds. Tamel has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen on a bicycle and last seen wearing brown shorts, a blue shirt and blue and white sneakers. Tamel has left home in the past but located in the area.

If you see Tamel, contact New York State Police at (607)775-1241.