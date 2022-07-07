VERONA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Bingo is heating up at Turning Stone as the resort and casino announced their biggest play-session of the summer.

The $350K Sumer Blowout will take place on July 30 and pay out $15,000 on regular games, $20,000 on special games, and $100,000 for a level 3 jackpot. Turning Stones guarantees that $350,000 in cash will be given away.

“With a guarantee of awarding $350,000 in cash prizes, our Summer Blowout event is one of the most exciting events in the Bingo Hall all year,” said Samantha Archer, Director of Bingo Operations at Turning Stone. “Guests can expect an electrifying atmosphere, a chance to win life-changing money, all coupled with a variety of fun games and a delicious meal prepared by our renowned culinary team.”

Admission for the event is $259, and includes nine regular-session games, a Pick 8, the Bonanza board, the Level 3 jackpot game, and dinner.

Turning Stone held several large bingo jackpots this year, including a $278,785 jackpot won by Karen B. from Syracuse.

You can make a reservation for the event on the Turning Stone website.