Birthday surprise held for 90-year-old Manlius war veteran

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Bagpipes, trumpets, even a gun salute. It’s such a special way to celebrate turning 90 years old!

It’s how family and friends helped Korean War veteran Jack Monson ring in his birthday on Sunday.

Since they couldn’t celebrate the usual way, they surprised him with a street party complete with a Guard of Honor.

“To be able to come to a situation like this today is beyond belief,” said Jack. “I’m so appreciative of everyone coming and making it all happen.”

