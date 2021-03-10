Bishop Grimes panel hopes to inspire the next generation of women

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — All month long, there are many tributes and celebrations in honor of Women’s History Month.

On Wednesday night, Bishop Grimes Junior-Senior High School called together successful graduates to inspire the next generation of female leaders.

As a Grimes alum, via Zoom, NewsChannel 9’s own Christie Casciano had the honor of moderating the panel that included Allyson Headd, the principal of Grimes, the Vice President and Senior Counsel at Virtus Investment, Angela Borreggine, along with the Chairman and founder of 24 Seven Talent, Celeste Gudas, as well as the President of Le Moyne College, Linda LeMura.

All are true trailblazers in their field and they shared so much great advice on how to succeed at work, and in life.