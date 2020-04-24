SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It was a nice surprise for the 60 seniors at Bishop Grimes.
The graduating class got a visit from administrators, teachers and staff.
The parade made a stop to every, single, seniors’ home, where lawn signs were planted and a shout out of encouragement was given. Of course, from a safe distance.
The parade for the senior class covered 220 miles and passed through 6 zip codes in Central New York.
More from NewsChannel 9
- Save time, save money, and eat healthy
- Bishop Grimes seniors surprised with parade Thursday
- What to do with your lawns this spring
- News on the Go: 4/24/20
- Money in Your Pocket: 4/24/20
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App