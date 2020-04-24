Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Bishop Grimes seniors surprised with parade Thursday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It was a nice surprise for the 60 seniors at Bishop Grimes.

The graduating class got a visit from administrators, teachers and staff.

The parade made a stop to every, single, seniors’ home, where lawn signs were planted and a shout out of encouragement was given. Of course, from a safe distance.

The parade for the senior class covered 220 miles and passed through 6 zip codes in Central New York.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

