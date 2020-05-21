Interactive Maps

Bishop Lucia okays unification of Oswego parishes

Local News
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After months of studying, Bishop Douglas J. Lucia of Syracuse has okayed the unification of five Oswego parishes.

Christ the Good Shepherd Parish of Oswego has been established with Rev. John Canorro as the pastor, effective May 31. St. Paul’s Church in Oswego will be the designated parish church.

Christ the Good Shepherd consolidates the following churches into one parish:

  • St. Peter’s, Oswego, with its mission Sacred Heart Church in Scriba
  • St. Joseph’s, Oswego
  • St. Stephen’s, Oswego
  • St. Mary’s Church, Oswego
  • St. Paul’s Church, Oswego

Bishop Lucia also announced that St. Mary’s Church will be a “personal parish,” giving it the title of oratory, or a place of prayer.  Personal parish is a canonical term that means the parish will have no territory attached to it other than the land on which it was built.  St. Mary’s Church will serve as the diocesan worship site for those desiring the Extraordinary Form of the Mass, more familiarly known as the Tridentine Mass or the Traditional Latin Mass.  

St. Joseph, St. Stephen, St. Peter, and Sacred Heart will remain ‘subsidiary or secondary’ churches that should be open for prayer at the reasonable discretion of the pastor and for celebrating weddings, funerals, and Masses marking the churches’ anniversaries of dedication and patronal feasts.

Below is the letter Bishop Lucia sent to parishioners:

Letter from Bishop LuciaDownload

