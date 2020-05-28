Bishop Lucia: Parishes that are ready can hold mass this weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In a letter from Bishop Lucia of the Syracuse Catholic Diocese, he says he has decided to allow parishes that are “ready and able” to hold public masses to do so this weekend, May 30 and 31.

Bishop Lucia’s biggest message, though, is that not every parish will be ready to open this weekend and may need to delay resuming public masses until later in June in order to meet safety standards.

Last Friday, the diocese released safety requirements that parishes needed to follow in order to start public masses, and those parish leaders needed to submit plans to the Bishop to be approved to move forward.

For those parishes able to restart public mass this weekend, everyone must wear a mask to attend. The diocese is still waiting to hear from local and state governments on whether parishes can up the church capacity to 25%. It is currently at 10 people.

Below is the letter Bishop Lucia sent out: