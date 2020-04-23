Bishop Lucia says it isn’t safe to reopen churches yet

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Bishop Douglas Lucia of the Syracuse Diocese wants his parishioners to hear one message: “I hear you.”

Many parishioners are calling for churches to be reopen for the celebration of the Sacraments, but the Bishop says it is not safe to do that yet.

The Bishop says he is though exploring options. He wants priests to look at church seating capacity for social distancing and also look at adding an extra mass at larger churches and sanitizing between masses. He’s also looking into outdoor masses in parking lots, with everyone staying in their cars.

Rules governing public gatherings will dictate the timetable for first communion and confirmation.