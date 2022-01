SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Bishop Ludden High School will be closed for an extended vacation day on Monday, January 3. Tuesday through Friday (Jan. 4-7), only the Jr/Sr. High School will be fully remote.

Bishop Ludden’s elementary school will continue as usual.

The Dean of Students for Bishop Ludden says that the closure and remote sessions are due to the number of COVID cases and not having enough substitutes to fill the positions.