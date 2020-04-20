Bishop Rehab has coronavirus-only floor, but won’t say how many patients are infected

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ever since it was renamed Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, managers and staff at the nursing home on James Street have been working to improve the reputation of what was known at James Square.

But the family of at least one patient at Bishop isn’t impressed with the facility’s handling of coronavirus.

Already struggling from dementia and Parkinson’s Disease, after 82-year-old Harold Thompson had his third stroke, he was sent to rehab at Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Just days before he was set to be sent home, Thompson was exposed to coronavirus in the facility. Last week, his family was notified that he tested positive, despite not feeling any symptoms.

Thompson’s daughter, Elizabeth Moya from Cicero, asked her dad’s caseworker how many other people at the nursing home are sick, but she was only told that her dad’s roommate also tested positive and that her dad had been moved to the coronavirus-only floor.

Moya feels not enough information is being shared by nursing homes to the public.

A spokesperson for Bishop confirms to NewsChannel 9 that the nursing home has a unit dedicated to the COVID-19 patients, which includes its own air supply to protect the rest of the nursing home and a separate entrance for staff.

The spokesperson refused to give the total number of infected patients, he says, because the number fluctuates.

For that number, the Onondaga County Executive’s Office refers NewsChannel 9 to the State Health Department, which refers NewsChannel 9 to the facility.

People are still being admitted to Bishop, with and without coronavirus. The State Department of Health doesn’t allow facilities to deny patients because they have the virus.

The spokesperson for Bishop says staff members are screened and have their temperatures checked before being allowed in the building.

The State Department of Health, which has consistently needed pushing to release coronavirus data for the nursing home only names the facilities with five or more deaths. None in Onondaga County fit those criteria, according to the data. Beyond that, the state gives a total number of nursing home and assisted living deaths per county.

The spokesperson for Bishop says no COVID-19 deaths have occurred inside the facility.

