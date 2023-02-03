SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The arctic air is taking over Central New York setting the stage for a bitter cold night Friday. Details are below…

Dangerously cold Friday night

Winter is flexing its muscles with an arctic blast of the coldest air of the season to end the week.

The biggest danger is the subzero wind chill temperatures Friday night into Saturday morning.

Temperatures below zero combined with winds gusting to 30 mph at times will produce wind chills of 15 to 25 below around Syracuse but 30 below or lower to the northeast of Syracuse.

That means if you are outside and not prepared you can get frostbite in 10 minutes or less.

The good news overnight is the winds do die down, but the bad news is the actual air temperatures continues to remain below zero, so it is still a cold night.

Lake effect winding down…

After some locally heavy lake effect snow late Friday afternoon, lake effect is fizzling overnight. Not only is the air moving over us bitter cold arctic, but it is also fairly dry as well. That is weakening the snow so additional accumulations overnight will be a couple inches or less southwest of Syracuse.

Is this a change in our mild winter pattern?

Nope, this bitter cold does not stick.

While still below normal, temperatures Saturday will probably feel downright balmy compared to Friday numbing single digits. Here in Syracuse look for temperatures to just climb into the low 20s.

There is a bit of a breeze to contend with in the afternoon, but we are warm enough at that point that wind chills are above zero.

The steady breeze that develops Saturday afternoon continues Saturday night and causes our temperatures to continue to rise through the 20s.

Our temperatures are even milder by Sunday afternoon with highs in the low 40s and more above normal temperatures expected for next week, despite what the groundhog predicted Thursday morning. In fact, the next precipitation that moves in late afternoon Sunday is likely to be in the form of rain showers.