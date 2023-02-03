SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The arctic air is taking over Central New York setting the stage for a bitter cold night Friday. Details are below…

Dangerously cold Friday

Winter is flexing its muscles with an arctic blast of the coldest air of the season to end the week.

The biggest danger is the subzero wind chill temperatures Friday night into Saturday.

During Friday evening, for example, temperatures near zero combined with winds gusting to 30 mph at times will produce wind chills of 15 to 25 below around Syracuse but 30 below or lower to the northeast of Syracuse.

That means if you are outside and not prepared you can get frostbite in 10 minutes or less. Also, limit your pet’s outdoor exposure during this time.

The good news overnight is the winds do die down, but the bad news is the actual air temperatures drop below zero, so it is still a cold night.

Still some lake effect Friday Night…

While the low wind chills are still the main headline Friday lets also keep an eye on some lake effect snow.

In fact, it looks like the lake effect organizes during the Friday evening commute around the Syracuse area. Because we are still in the single digits, road salt will be pretty ineffective on the roads, so they become greasy to drive on.

Combine that along with low visibilities due to falling and blowing snow and travel will be locally treacherous the first part of Friday night.

Snowfall in Syracuse is around 1 to 2 inches Friday evening but in some of the more persistent lake snow over Wayne and Northern Cayuga stretching into Southern Onondaga Counties there could bean additional 2 to 4 inches of snow with some locally higher totals.

Is this a change in our mild winter pattern?

Nope, this bitter cold does not stick.

In fact, by Sunday our temperature is back to 40 degrees with more above normal temperatures expected for next week, despite what the groundhog predicted Thursday morning. In fact, the next precipitation that moves in late afternoon Sunday is likely to be in the form of rain showers.