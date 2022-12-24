SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It certainly looks and feels a lot like Christmas as the coldest air of the season has settled into CNY. It stays windy and cold, but not that snowy for most heading through Christmas weekend.

Christmas Eve:

Thankfully, we have no arctic fronts, snow squalls, or flash freezes to worry about in Syracuse Saturday.

The snowy/blizzard conditions stay well north and west of Syracuse for Jefferson County, including the Watertown area and out near Buffalo. This is where up to 2 feet or more of snow has fallen with more expected and wind gusts over 50 mph Saturday into Sunday, Christmas Day.

If you are traveling or having family coming to town, as long as it doesn’t involve the Watertown or Buffalo areas then it’s relatively smooth sailing across the state in the sense there’s not much falling snow to worry about. It’s still very windy with gusts over 40 mph at times and expect some blowing snow at times to occur too, especially in open areas.

Bundle up if you’re going to be out and about Saturday getting some last-minute shopping and errands in, or if you are attending a Christmas Eve church service. The gusty winds and cold will make it feel like it is below zero throughout the day Saturday. Wind chill alerts are in effect for much of CNY through lunch time Saturday.

We’re still quite windy Saturday night, but not to worry. Santa and his reindeer know how to move with the wind. Plus he has Rudolph to help! Lows drop into the low teens with wind chills between -15 and 0.

Christmas Day:

It’s the coldest Christmas day in 9 years! When the kiddos wake up to open presents, they’re going to want the cozy robe and socks since it’s still a chilly day.

Highs are expected to reach the mid 20s during the afternoon. The last time it was this cold on Christmas day was back in 2013.

Thankfully, we’re still not expecting any major issues to get to Grandma’s house for Christmas brunch/dinner across much of the area with the exception of the Watertown area as lake effect snow off of Lake Ontario continues. Later in the day it looks as though the band of heavier snow may drift into northern Oswego County north of Pulaski.

The wind is also not as feisty, but still blowing hard enough to make the wind chill feel around zero again.