BJ’s Wholesale Club locations to require face coverings for customers

(WSYR-TV) — According to a statement from BJ’s Wholesale Club, all locations will now require customers to wear face coverings.
This will be required for all employees as well.
The company stated that the face covering will have to cover both the mouth and the nose at all times. Children who are under the age of two will not be required to wear a face covering.
You can read the full statement from BJ’s Wholesale Club below:
|“Dear Members,
Your health and safety, along with the health and safety of our Team Members and our communities, continues to be our top priority. Effective Monday, July 20, 2020, anyone entering a BJ’s location will be required to wear a facial covering that covers both the mouth and nose at all times while shopping in our Clubs. Children under the age of 2 are not required to wear a facial covering.
Since the outbreak of the pandemic, we have taken aggressive actions and implemented extensive safety measures to help keep you, our Team Members and our communities safe. Requiring facial coverings for both Members and Team Members while in our buildings is one more action we can take to prioritize health and safety in our communities.
Those who have concerns with wearing a facial covering while shopping in our locations can shop on BJs.com or through our mobile app for home delivery, or order Same Day Delivery on delivery.BJs.com.
The use of a facial covering does not replace social distancing guidelines. All posted safety measures, including social distancing and the requirement of a facial covering, should continue to be adhered to while shopping in any BJ’s location.”
