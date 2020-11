SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- The pandemic has had an impact on almost every aspect of our lives, including food security. As we head into the holidays, that situation could become more severe for some. Those at the Food Bank of Central New York are working hard and have been working hard throughout the pandemic to meet that need.

"It takes all of us working together so that we can continue to meet that need," said Lynn Hy, Chief Development Officer for the Food Bank of CNY.