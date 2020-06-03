Black bear caught on camera in Town of Clay

TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A black bear was caught on a Ring doorbell camera roaming through a Clay neighborhood back on May 26.
The DEC said there are some simple things you can do to help minimize one of them coming into your yard.
Here are the suggestions from the DEC:
- Remove bird feeders after April 1
- Keep your garbage in sealed garbage cans inside a sturdy building such as a garage or shed
- Remove the grease can from grills after each use
If you do come across one, do not approach it or block its escape route. Instead, watch from a distance and allow them to leave on their own.
