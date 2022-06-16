Large male black bear spotted in Town of Norwich

(WSYR – TV) — A large male black bear was spotted on Calvary Drive and in the Town of Norwich near Rexford Street and NYS 23, Thursday afternoon.

Representatives of the DEC recommended that citizens remove easily accessible food sources such as bird feeders, pet food, messy grills, and garbage cans from their property at this time.

It is important to never approach a bear, but if you are inside your home and see a bear on your lawn, you can create loud noises from inside, which should cause the bear to leave the area.

For more information or questions, reach out to the DEC Dispatch Center in Syracuse at 315-426-7431.