(WSYR – TV) — A black bear was spotted Sunday roaming around the Village of Verona near the Verona Fire Department. Watch above to see a video of the bear, courtesy of Megan Marie Spina.

The NYSDEC has advice on what to do if a bear ambles through your backyard. Those tips include:

Do NOT approach the bear

Don’t leave any food for the bear to find in your yard

Secure your garbage cans

Keep an eye on pets when let outside

Stay calm, walk and do not run to safety

According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, Central New York is not considered a primary area for black bears. However, black bear sightings have become more common recently.