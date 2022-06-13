(WSYR – TV) — A black bear was spotted Sunday roaming around the Village of Verona near the Verona Fire Department. Watch above to see a video of the bear, courtesy of Megan Marie Spina.

The NYSDEC has advice on what to do if a bear ambles through your backyard. Those tips include:

  • Do NOT approach the bear
  • Don’t leave any food for the bear to find in your yard
  • Secure your garbage cans
  • Keep an eye on pets when let outside
  • Stay calm, walk and do not run to safety

According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, Central New York is not considered a primary area for black bears. However, black bear sightings have become more common recently.