Black Friday may be next week, but shoppers are already scoring deals

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Black Friday is just one week away, but a bunch of deals have already dropped and that means shoppers are out in full force trying to cash in on good deals.

Because the time between Thanksgiving and Black Friday is compressed, retailers are pushing up their timelines. NewsChannel 9’s Josh Martin was at Destiny USA where there are plenty of shoppers out already checking items off their lists.

