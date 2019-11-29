Black Friday off to a calm start Friday morning at Destiny USA

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For some, the Thanksgiving holiday can’t be complete without making a mad dash to the store for Black Friday!

Still, the tradition got off to a slower start this morning with many shoppers taking advantage of deals offered on Thanksgiving Day. Most stores opened on Black Friday at Destiny USA at 6 a.m., with a handful open overnight.

NewsChannel 9 caught up with a few people who stayed at the mall the full 24 hours. And while the Marketing Director for Destiny USA says this is still considered their super bowl, things have changed over the years.

“What we’re seeing this year with our Black Friday versus prior years is the fact that stores are having different operating hours. Before, they’d open up on Thanksgiving and they’d stay open throughout the night and have these big doorbusters throughout the night, early in the morning. Now, what we’re seeing is the stores are opening up around thanksgiving around 8 p.m. and then reopening around 6-8, opening up a lot later than they usually would in the mornings. So that’s why you’re not seeing as many crowds so early because they’re opening up later,” said Nikita Jankowski.

If you didn’t get out early for Black Friday and you still want to get those holiday deals, we’re told some will continue throughout the holiday season. Destiny will also be open on Christmas Eve until 5 p.m. for last-minute shoppers.

