Black Friday shopping? Here’s a list of some of the most popular CNY stores that will open early Friday

(WSYR-TV) — Before the pandemic, Black Friday shopping was an American staple. It became so popular, the tradition started to creep into its neighboring holiday, Thanksgiving.

But after most companies opted out of offering in person Black Friday deals in 2020, stores are once again offering customers the right to wait in long lines for great deals. That includes arguably the most popular spot to shop in Central New York, Destiny USA. The mall is advertising on its website that while it will not open on Thanksgiving, it will be open on Black Friday starting at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 9 p.m.

Here is a list of 15 of the biggest stores in the Syracuse-area offering Black Friday and/or Thanksgiving hours.

STORE THANKSGIVING

BLACK FRIDAY

Bass Pro Shops 9 a.m. 5 a.m. Bulington 7 a.m. Closed 5 a.m. Cabela’s 9 a.m 5 a.m. Costco Closed 9 a.m. Dick’s Sporting Goods Closed 5 a.m. Golf Galaxy Closed 7 a.m. Home Depot Closed 6 a.m. JC Penny Closed 5 a.m. Kohl’s Closed 7 a.m. Lowe’s Closed 7 a.m. Macy’s Closed 6 a.m. Marshall’s Closed 7 a.m. Raymour & Flanagan Closed 9 a.m. Target Closed 7 a.m. Walmart Closed 5 a.m.

For more stores and their times of operation you can head to blackfriday.com and bestblackfriday.com.