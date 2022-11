SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Are you looking to go out shopping on Black Friday? Below is a list of stores with their hours in Central New York.

Destiny USA: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The following stores inside of Destiny USA have these specialty hours according to their website:

Bath and Bodyworks: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

At Home: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Carl’s Furniture: 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Macy’s: 6:30 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: 6 a.m.

Dunkin’ Donuts: 5 a.m.

Starbucks: 5:30 a.m.

Target: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Walmart: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Best Buy: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kohl’s: 5 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Macy’s: 6 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Dicks Sporting Goods: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Marshalls, Home Goods, TJ Maxx: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Waterloo Outlets: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sangertown Square: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fingerlakes Mall: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Old Navy: 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

BJ’s Wholesale Club: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Costco: 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Although you can score some good savings on Black Friday, remember to hit up a local business on Small Business Saturday for more great deals!