‘Black Lives Matter’ logo to be painted on Syracuse city street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, volunteers are welcome to help paint the Black Lives Matter logo on a Syracuse city street.

The logo will start at the corner of Montgomery and East Washington streets, and the logo will end at South Townsend Street.

A spokesperson for the Mayor’s Office confirmed Wednesday Mayor Walsh supports the project and has directed city staff to work with the organizers to ensure a project plan, proper approvals, and necessary road closures are in place for Saturday.

The Marrone Law Firm will be heading up the project, and Purcell’s Paints will be providing the paint.

Volunteers can sign up through the Facebook post and if you want to donate money to buy supplies, you can text ACTIONFUND to 44222.