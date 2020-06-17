Black Lives Matter marches bring new energy to Juneteenth celebration as Gov. Cuomo declares it a holiday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has declared Juneteenth a holiday for state employees, saying he will work to make it an official state holiday next year. It’s a day that commemorates when slaves in Texas were freed following the Civil War.

Right now, in the city of Syracuse, the Black Lives Matter movement is marching us closer to the celebration with new energy and momentum. For Syracuse Bishop H. Bernard Alex, this year’s Juneteenth celebration brings a whole new meaning of self-pride.

“Juneteenth is more than a cultural celebration. It is a true emancipation of the mind. An appreciation for our heritage, our blackness, our uniqueness,” said Bishop Alex, senior pastor at Victory Temple Fellowship Church.

This current wave of social justice is bringing a deeper meaning of liberation and symbolism — Juneteenth marks the mid-point of 40 days of marching for the group Last Chance for Change in Syracuse.

“I just see that as a serendipitous god kind of thing that it falls on that day at that point, particularly with this young group that I’ve had the privilege to walk with and hear and know their heart and passion, that it falls on a day, mid-point for them, with their energy to say keep going, keep going, keep going, that when you reach 40 days, now live it out.” Bishop H. Bernard Alex — Senior Pastor, Victory Temple Fellowship Church

Bishop Alex says the energy and drive of the current protests are different. “From my perspective, it’s because they have, something clicked of what they have heard their grandparents and their parents and others say. When the murder of George Floyd happened it clicked something in them to say, that could be me,” he said.

It’s a generation Bishop Alex says is demanding conversation and change. While Juneteenth represents freedom, they’ll be putting purpose to the pavement and marching for equality, equity, and a stronger sense of freedom.

“You’re gonna hear us every day, we’re not gonna stop,” said Bishop Alex.

Bishop Alex thanks the allies who listen, learn, and stand in solidarity. To those who haven’t gotten the message of the Black Lives Matter movement, he says you need to.

“If you don’t get the message, it’s going to keep being pushed and forced and it’s going to expose you. Your heart is going to be seen if you don’t internalize the message and really process it through,” Bishop Alex said.

