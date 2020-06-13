Black Lives Matter mural painted on SUNY Oswego’s campus

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In support of the Black Lives Matter movement, a Black Lives Matter mural will be painted in front of SUNY Oswego’s Sheldon Hall Saturday afternoon.

Jeff Knauss, a SUNY Oswego alumnus, led the effort and with the help of five others, four of whom are also SUNY Oswego alumni, painted the mural on Saturday.

“When I heard that President Stanley wanted to create a Black Lives Matter mural in front of Sheldon Hall to show the college’s solidarity with the demonstration happening on Sunday, I knew that my team at Digital Hyve and I wanted to help,” Knauss said. “I strongly believe that there is no institution more committed to supporting equality for our black and minority communities than SUNY Oswego.”







The mural was painted on Saturday in preparation for a student demonstration that is planned to take place on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. to celebrate Black Liberation Day.

To see the full painting, click on the video below.

