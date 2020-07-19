ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Protesters from across the Rochester area gathered at Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Sunday afternoon demanding more attention be brought to challenges those in the black community face.
The SAVE ROCHESTER- Black Lives Matter group hosted the event.
The protesters will march to Interstate 490 as they plan to close down the road in an effort to having their voices be heard while rallying to support the Black Lives Matter movement.
One of the organizers of the protest said many in the group are using this protest as an opportunity to ask the city of Rochester to invest more money on black neighborhoods.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Black Lives Matter protesters plan to close I-490 in Rochester
- Asian food market in Utica may have recently been exposed to COVID-19
- Central New York hospitals to receive $33.2 million in federal funding for related coronavirus expenses
- COVID-19 positive rate in New York State remains steady, hospitalizations continue to decline
- NEW: Severe T-storm Watch issued for parts of Central New York this afternoon
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App