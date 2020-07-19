Black Lives Matter protesters plan to close I-490 in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Protesters from across the Rochester area gathered at Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Sunday afternoon demanding more attention be brought to challenges those in the black community face.

The SAVE ROCHESTER- Black Lives Matter group hosted the event.

The protesters will march to Interstate 490 as they plan to close down the road in an effort to having their voices be heard while rallying to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

One of the organizers of the protest said many in the group are using this protest as an opportunity to ask the city of Rochester to invest more money on black neighborhoods.

