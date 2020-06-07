SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After the city saw its largest crowd of Black Lives Matter protestors on Saturday, the protests continued in smaller numbers on Sunday.
Demonstrators came together for the ninth consecutive day in the City of Syracuse, protesting for the unjust killing of George Floyd and to end the systematic racism towards the Black community.
On Sunday, the group marched through the Strathmore Neighborhood in a peaceful manner.
On Saturday, some protestors said they want to march for 40 days and 40 nights.
All of the protests in Syracuse have been peaceful with the exception of the first night.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: All clear and cool tonight
- Kelley’s, longtime Onondaga Hill bar, won’t reopen after pandemic
- Places of worship thrilled to reopen even if it’s only 25% capacity
- Black Lives Matter protests continue in Syracuse for 9th consecutive day
- Victim identified in Neutral Court homicide
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App