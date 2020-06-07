Interactive Maps

Black Lives Matter protests continue in Syracuse for 9th consecutive day

Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After the city saw its largest crowd of Black Lives Matter protestors on Saturday, the protests continued in smaller numbers on Sunday. 

Demonstrators came together for the ninth consecutive day in the City of Syracuse, protesting for the unjust killing of George Floyd and to end the systematic racism towards the Black community. 

On Sunday, the group marched through the Strathmore Neighborhood in a peaceful manner. 

On Saturday, some protestors said they want to march for 40 days and 40 nights.

All of the protests in Syracuse have been peaceful with the exception of the first night.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

