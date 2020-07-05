Black Lives Matter protests continue in Syracuse, group gives away free food to Rescue Mission

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Peaceful protests continued in the city of Syracuse Sunday in honor of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The group “Last Chance for Change” gathered and marched to the Rescue Mission to give away free food. The group has vowed to make their voices heard for 40 days and 40 nights. The protests began in Syracuse on Saturday, May 30.

The protests stem from the death of George Floyd, who was killed by a White police officer in Minneapolis.