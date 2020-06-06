Black Lives Matter supporters run through Syracuse Saturday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Early Saturday morning at about 9 a.m. a group put purpose to the pavement in a different way; running to support Black Lives Matter.

Some runners wore Black Lives Matter T-shirts and donated to an organization that supports the cause.

Starting in Westcott, the peaceful group ran to Upper Onondaga Park and throughout the entire City of Syracuse.

Anyone was welcome to join in and show their support.

