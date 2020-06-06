Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Black Lives Matter supporters run through Syracuse Saturday morning

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Early Saturday morning at about 9 a.m. a group put purpose to the pavement in a different way; running to support Black Lives Matter. 

Some runners wore Black Lives Matter T-shirts and donated to an organization that supports the cause. 

Starting in Westcott, the peaceful group ran to Upper Onondaga Park and throughout the entire City of Syracuse. 

Anyone was welcome to join in and show their support.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected