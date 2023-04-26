(WSYR-TV) — Filmmakers from around the world are heading to SUNY Cortland this weekend for the ninth annual Blackbird Film Festival. The gathering celebrates independent filmmaking and it will showcase some 95 short films. Sam Avery is a Communications Professor at Cortland and the Founder of the Blackbird Film Festival.

The event is Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in the brown auditorium in the old main on the SUNY Cortland campus. Admission is free!

The Blackbird Film Festival is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in central New York state that celebrates and supports independent filmmakers from around the world.

To learn more, visit blackbirdfilmfest.com.