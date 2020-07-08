SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Trace Adkins will be rocking out while you drive in.
Encore Drive-In Nights brought a Garth Brooks concert to drive-in theaters across America on June 27. Now they hope to bring another cinematic concert experience to the big screen.
“This is such a great way to enjoy music with your family and friends and stay safe,” said Shelton. “I’m excited we’re getting the chance to perform a concert for fans and we’re going to go back and play old hits like “Austin,” newer songs like “God’s Country” and we might even introduce something brand new! So fill up those popcorn tubs and get ready for some country music!”
The Finger Lakes Drive-In in Auburn, Greek Peak Outdoor Cinema in Cortland, and the New York State Fair Drive-In located in the Orange Lot will be showing this all-new, one-night-only concert event.
The show is scheduled for July 25.
Tickets go on sale Tuesday, July 14 at 12 p.m. The price is $114.99 per vehicle, up to 6 people per vehicle.
To purchase visit Ticketmaster.com/Encore-BlakeShelton.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- US sets single-day record for new coronavirus cases with over 60,000
- WATCH: Governor Cuomo makes announcement at 11:30 a.m.
- Blake Shelton concert series comes to CNY drive-ins later this month
- Dog makes deliveries to help store keep distancing measures
- Newsfeed Now: Interview with President Trump; Good Samaritan pulls driver from fiery crash
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App