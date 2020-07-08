Blake Shelton concert series comes to CNY drive-ins later this month

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Trace Adkins will be rocking out while you drive in.

Encore Drive-In Nights brought a Garth Brooks concert to drive-in theaters across America on June 27. Now they hope to bring another cinematic concert experience to the big screen.

“This is such a great way to enjoy music with your family and friends and stay safe,” said Shelton. “I’m excited we’re getting the chance to perform a concert for fans and we’re going to go back and play old hits like “Austin,” newer songs like “God’s Country” and we might even introduce something brand new! So fill up those popcorn tubs and get ready for some country music!”

The Finger Lakes Drive-In in Auburn, Greek Peak Outdoor Cinema in Cortland, and the New York State Fair Drive-In located in the Orange Lot will be showing this all-new, one-night-only concert event.

The show is scheduled for July 25.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, July 14 at 12 p.m. The price is $114.99 per vehicle, up to 6 people per vehicle.

To purchase visit Ticketmaster.com/Encore-BlakeShelton.