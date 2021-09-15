Blake Shelton to perfom at del Lago December 4

FILE – In this Nov. 13, 2019, file photo, singer Blake Shelton speaks in the press room after winning single of the year award for “God’s Country” at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. The CMA will provide 4 million meals in cities with large populations of musicians and music industry professionals in partnership with Feeding America, and will also launch a donation challenge to fund additional meals through its MICS Covid-19 initiative Monday, May 10, 2021. Shelton said he is proud to be part of the initiative and drumming up more support to raise funds for the food banks. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Country superstar Blake Shelton is coming to del Lago Resort & Casino December 4, 2021.

Shelton will play the Vine Showroom with doors opening at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, September 24 at 10 a.m.

“This is an exceptional event for our guests to experience the star power of Blake Shelton, who hasn’t performed in our area for over a decade,” said Lance Young, Executive Vice President and General Manager of del Lago Resort & Casino. “We pride ourselves in being the region’s premier entertainment destination and offering our guests the best acts in entertainment.”

Guests must be 21 to attend all shows at The Vine. Tickets are also on sale for upcoming performances and rescheduled shows already announced at The Vine, including:

Steel Panther: Heavy Metal Rules Tour – Sept. 16, 2021

Squeeze: The Nomadband Tour – Sept. 17, 2021

Hairball – Sept. 18, 2021

Sebastian Bach – 30th Anniversary Of Slave To The Grind – Sept. 25, 2021

Petty Fest VIII – Oct. 1. 2021 (SOLD OUT)

Styx – Oct. 2, 2021 (SOLD OUT)

Michael Carbonaro: Lies on Stage – Oct. 8, 2021

Little River Band – Oct. 9, 2021

Ludacris – Oct. 15, 2021 (SOLD OUT)

The Clairvoyants – Oct. 22, 2021

Stone Temple Pilots, Presented by KROCK – Oct. 29, 2021

Colt Ford – Oct. 30, 2021

Chubby Checker & The Wildcats – Nov. 5, 2021

Dashboard Confessional – Nov. 12, 2021

Winger – Nov. 19, 2021

Paul Anka – Anka Sings Sinatra: His Songs, My Songs, My Way! – Nov. 20, 2021

Get The Led Out – Nov. 26 & 27, 2021

Winger – Dec. 4, 2021

Sara Evans – Dec. 11, 2021

Tracy Morgan No Disrespect – Apr. 2, 2022

Jay Leno – Jun. 10 & 11, 2022

Additional information about The Vine Showroom and entertainment at del Lago is available at: https://dellagoresort.com/entertainment/.