Blake Shelton to perfom at del Lago December 4

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Country superstar Blake Shelton is coming to del Lago Resort & Casino December 4, 2021.
Shelton will play the Vine Showroom with doors opening at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, September 24 at 10 a.m.
“This is an exceptional event for our guests to experience the star power of Blake Shelton, who hasn’t performed in our area for over a decade,” said Lance Young, Executive Vice President and General Manager of del Lago Resort & Casino. “We pride ourselves in being the region’s premier entertainment destination and offering our guests the best acts in entertainment.”
Guests must be 21 to attend all shows at The Vine. Tickets are also on sale for upcoming performances and rescheduled shows already announced at The Vine, including:
- Steel Panther: Heavy Metal Rules Tour – Sept. 16, 2021
- Squeeze: The Nomadband Tour – Sept. 17, 2021
- Hairball – Sept. 18, 2021
- Sebastian Bach – 30th Anniversary Of Slave To The Grind – Sept. 25, 2021
- Petty Fest VIII – Oct. 1. 2021 (SOLD OUT)
- Styx – Oct. 2, 2021 (SOLD OUT)
- Michael Carbonaro: Lies on Stage – Oct. 8, 2021
- Little River Band – Oct. 9, 2021
- Ludacris – Oct. 15, 2021 (SOLD OUT)
- The Clairvoyants – Oct. 22, 2021
- Stone Temple Pilots, Presented by KROCK – Oct. 29, 2021
- Colt Ford – Oct. 30, 2021
- Chubby Checker & The Wildcats – Nov. 5, 2021
- Dashboard Confessional – Nov. 12, 2021
- Winger – Nov. 19, 2021
- Paul Anka – Anka Sings Sinatra: His Songs, My Songs, My Way! – Nov. 20, 2021
- Get The Led Out – Nov. 26 & 27, 2021
- Winger – Dec. 4, 2021
- Sara Evans – Dec. 11, 2021
- Tracy Morgan No Disrespect – Apr. 2, 2022
- Jay Leno – Jun. 10 & 11, 2022
Additional information about The Vine Showroom and entertainment at del Lago is available at: https://dellagoresort.com/entertainment/.