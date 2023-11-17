LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The rock band Blessid Union of Souls (BUOS) will be coming to Liverpool on Dec. 28.

BUOS will take the stage at Sharkey’s Event Center at 6 p.m. The Mid Daze, a local Syracuse cover band, will be opening for BUOS.

The Mid Daze is made up of Cumulus Media radio talent, including WAQX 95X PD and mid-day on-air personality Joe D (bass player) and WNTQ 93Q mid-day personality Joey Walker (lead guitar). Cumulus Account Representative Sam Vecchio (lead singer and rhythm guitar) and former Cumulus Account Representative Bobby Evans (drums) round out the band.

2023 marks the 28th anniversary of Blessid Union’s icocnic first single I Believe, which topped the charts and was the fourth most played song on the radio that year.

Blessid Union of Souls has had a number one hit, a trio of top ten songs and five top 20 tunes.

Tickets for the show can be purchased HERE.