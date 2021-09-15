Blessing in a backpack initiative gives children food on the weekends

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — School may have already started for many Central New York students, but an initiative in Syracuse is just getting underway to make sure children are fed while they’re out of school: it’s blessing in a backpack week!

It’s a nation wide program helping make sure elementary school kids have food from the time they leave school on Fridays to when they get back on Monday mornings.

Saturday, September 18 is their “fill a bus” event where they’ll be collecting things like ready to serve soups with easy to open lids, microwaveable mac and cheese cups, and juice boxes.

You can stop by with your donation from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Walmart on Route 31 in Liverpool.