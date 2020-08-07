Blink Fitness advocates for local gyms to reopen

(WSYR-TV) — Fitness lovers are keeping their frustrations active as local gyms remain closed in the fight against the coronavirus.

On Friday, Bridge Street spoke with a manager of Blink Fitness who thinks it is time for the governor to give gyms the green light.

We want to spread the message we think gyms are part of the solution and not part of the problem. We want to open. Reopen safely with approved protocols. We do feel that gyms help improve both physical and mental health in New Yorkers. We can participate in the contact tracing too and provide accurate data on whose actually coming into our gyms and be able to follow all of the tracing for the virus. JJ Potrikus — Blink Fitness Area Manager

Potrikus said equipment has been spread out, staff will take everyone’s temperatures and cleaning will be thorough.