(WSYR-TV) — Fitness lovers are keeping their frustrations active as local gyms remain closed in the fight against the coronavirus.
On Friday, Bridge Street spoke with a manager of Blink Fitness who thinks it is time for the governor to give gyms the green light.
We want to spread the message we think gyms are part of the solution and not part of the problem. We want to open. Reopen safely with approved protocols. We do feel that gyms help improve both physical and mental health in New Yorkers. We can participate in the contact tracing too and provide accurate data on whose actually coming into our gyms and be able to follow all of the tracing for the virus.JJ Potrikus — Blink Fitness Area Manager
Potrikus said equipment has been spread out, staff will take everyone’s temperatures and cleaning will be thorough.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Blink Fitness advocates for local gyms to reopen
- Ground repairs underway at site of private border wall in South Texas
- Governor authorizes NYS schools to reopen for the fall
- Family Healthcast: Are people without symptoms also less contagious?
- Binghamton man facing murder charges in Town of Conklin shooting
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App