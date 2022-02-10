SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Mask up or mask down. The decision to wear a mask in many public places is now yours to make, including at Blink Fitness. The gym is allowing its customers and staff to decide.

“Working out in a mask is terrible. So not having to wear one is definitely a plus,” says Jenna Mellen, a member at Blink Fitness.

A plus for Blink Fitness too.

“It’s just great to see our staff smiling faces here again. They’re excited to greet members without a mask on right now,” says JJ Potrikus, CEO of Blink Fitness Franchise locations in Upstate New York.

Potrikus says it wasn’t just the mask mandate that impacted business, but just the overall pandemic. But now that it’s been lifted, he feels like they’re on the right track.

The mask mandate in New York State expired at midnight on Thursday. This comes after New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced it Wednesday.

“People are starting to feel like they are ready to get back to normal. We’re going to start seeing them in the gym. We think February is going to be a little more like January for us here,” says Potrikus.

With face masks now being optional at Blink Fitness, members say they can now focus on their workout without the extra worries.

“You sweat, and the whole mask gets so wet. I don’t know if the mask is going to be as good as it’s dry,” says Dave Tang, Blink Fitness member.

Mellen added, “Seeing people’s faces, it’s hard to talk to people and also working out, it’s hard to breathe and doing cardio, depending on what kind of workouts you’re doing.”

Despite the change in mask policies, blink fitness will focus on keeping their fitness center clean and a safe environment.

