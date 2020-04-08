Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Blink Fitness Donates To CNY

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Blink Fitness locations are giving back to Central New York during the pandemic. They donated cleaning supplies including sanitizing wipes, gloves, disinfectant and more to the Salvation Army and the 30-plus offices of the Family Care Medical Group.

“We are all in this together so the people who are on the front lines are doing incredible things and putting themselves at risk day in and day out and we at Blink, if there’s anything we know how to do its keep a facility clean” says JJ Potrikus, Area Manager for Blink Fitness Upstate NY. “We stocked up on extra chemicals before this all sort of got going and ramped up the way that it did so we stocked up on extra cleaning products and chemicals and wanted to make sure that since we can’t be open right now that we can at least impact the community a little bit.”

Click here to learn more about Blink Fitness.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected