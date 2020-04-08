Blink Fitness Donates To CNY

Blink Fitness locations are giving back to Central New York during the pandemic. They donated cleaning supplies including sanitizing wipes, gloves, disinfectant and more to the Salvation Army and the 30-plus offices of the Family Care Medical Group.

“We are all in this together so the people who are on the front lines are doing incredible things and putting themselves at risk day in and day out and we at Blink, if there’s anything we know how to do its keep a facility clean” says JJ Potrikus, Area Manager for Blink Fitness Upstate NY. “We stocked up on extra chemicals before this all sort of got going and ramped up the way that it did so we stocked up on extra cleaning products and chemicals and wanted to make sure that since we can’t be open right now that we can at least impact the community a little bit.”

Click here to learn more about Blink Fitness.