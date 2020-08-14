Blink Fitness on West Taft Road in Clay not closing

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Blink Fitness in Clay is not closing, despite the sign being taken down on Friday.

Blink Fitness, located in Wegmans Plaza on West Taft Road, is moving the sign to create more signage space for a new tenant.

Dollar Tree is scheduled to be placed next to Blink Fitness.

Blink Fitness has been closed since March and is waiting for the state’s approval to reopen.