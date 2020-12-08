‘Blizzard Beater’ and ‘Salt City Express’ among winners for Syracuse Snow Plow Naming contest

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
011316 city Snow plows_1452726113311.jpg

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Snow doesn’t stand a chance on the streets of Syracuse as 10 new snow plows join the city’s fleet this winter.

Mayor Ben Walsh asked the community to submit their entries to name the new plows at the end of November. Over 2,000 names were entered and the finalists are as follows:

"Beast of the East" submitted by Gary Roberts
Courtesy: @Syracuse1848
Control Salt Delete submitted by Vinnie Morris
Courtesy: @Syracuse1848
Lake Effect Crusher submitted by Robin Thompson
Courtesy: @Syracuse1848
Abominable submitted by Nicole Daniel
Courtesy: @Syracuse1848
Winged Warrior submitted by Bob Palladine
Courtesy: @Syracuse1848
"Below Zero Hero" submitted by Michael Beaulieu and Ross Nicholson
Courtesy: @Syracuse1848
Golden Snowball submitted by Sandi Strong
Courtesy: @Syracuse1848
Jocko submitted by Michael Sutkus
Courtesy: @Syracuse1848
Blizzard Beater submitted by Brandon Marshall & Joann Hodge
Courtesy: @Syracuse1848
Salt City Express submitted by Brittany Zajac
Courtesy: @Syracuse1848

“We received a lot of great names, so making the final choices was tough,” said Mayor Walsh. “Most of the names we selected are uniquely tied to Syracuse and Upstate New York. Others reflect our community’s toughness and pride in the way we respond to winter. They’re exactly how I’d hoped we could make these new plows special. I want to thank all of the people who submitted entries.”

The names will be placed on the side of each new truck towards the end of the year.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected