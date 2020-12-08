‘Blizzard Beater’ and ‘Salt City Express’ among winners for Syracuse Snow Plow Naming contest

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Snow doesn’t stand a chance on the streets of Syracuse as 10 new snow plows join the city’s fleet this winter.

Mayor Ben Walsh asked the community to submit their entries to name the new plows at the end of November. Over 2,000 names were entered and the finalists are as follows:

“We received a lot of great names, so making the final choices was tough,” said Mayor Walsh. “Most of the names we selected are uniquely tied to Syracuse and Upstate New York. Others reflect our community’s toughness and pride in the way we respond to winter. They’re exactly how I’d hoped we could make these new plows special. I want to thank all of the people who submitted entries.”

The names will be placed on the side of each new truck towards the end of the year.